843 new cases of COVID-19, no deaths on Wednesday

The Health Ministry announced 843 new Coronavirus cases out of 53,024 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Wednesday, 21 April, taking confirmed infections to 58,865.

The 843 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

103 through tracing of primary contacts (1,113 tests today)

Five within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (558 tests today)

175 through private initiative (2,767 tests today)

Eight from public hospital labs (260 tests today)

50 from antigen rapid test conducted privately (964 tests today)

502 confirmed cases found through 47,140 antigen rapid tests

Analytically the 502 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed Cases Larnaca 96 Limassol 109 Nicosia 181 Paphos 46 Famagusta 15 Industrial area of Ypsonas 2 Industrial area of Dali 2 Education 45 Special schools 0 National Guard 2 Athletes 3 Old people’s homes 1

In total, 74 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, including six at the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 39 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU, including six who are not on respirator, 37 in the COVID-19 unit, and 10 in the Increased Care Unit.

Some 47 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital, and nine in the Increased Care Unit, while eight patients are being treated at the Makarion Hospital. Some 44 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Larnaca General and three at the Increased Care Unit, while 16 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Paphos General Hospital and four at the Increased Care Unit.

