84-year-old arrested for Limassol murder

84-year-old arrested for Limassol murder

The Police in Limassol have arrested an 84-year-old man who confessed the premeditated murder of his 82-year-old wife.

It is worth noting that the man confessed willingly and is expected to be examined by medical examiners and then by a government psychiatrist.

Furthermore, coroners Angeliki Papetta and Orthodoxo Orthodoxou went at the scene and carried out a post mortem, saying that the victim had five blows on the head.

It is noted that at 09.15 on Monday morning the 84-year-old man went to the Limassol Police Directorate and said he had murdered his 82-year-old wife.

The scene has been cordoned off and investigations continue.

