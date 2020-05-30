84% of coronavirus cases in Cyprus have recovered

The latest figures from the Health Ministry show a steady rise in the number of coronavirus case in Cyprus that have recovered.

The updated figures through to May 28 show that 790 of the 941 cases have recovered — equivalent to 84%.

Cyprus has recorded 24 deaths, for 17 of which Covid-19 was the underlying cause of death.

The number of patients admitted to the ICU is 32 — or 3.4%.

Paphos has the highest number of locally acquired cases per 100,000 of the population with 132.8 followed by Larnaca with 119.7.

Limassol had the least with only 24.9.