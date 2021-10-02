84 new cases of COVID-19, no deaths on Saturday 

The Health Ministry announced 84 new Coronavirus cases out of 55,076 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Saturd, 2 October, taking confirmed infections to 120,415.

The 84 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

Two from tests conducted within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (2,441 tests today)

Eight through private initiative (1,947 tests today)

Five taken within the framework of public hospital labs (161 tests today)

49 from antigen rapid tests conducted privately (38,244 tests today)

20 confirmed cases found through 12,303 antigen rapid tests.

Analytically the 20 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed Cases Larnaca 6 Limassol 2 Nicosia 7 Paphos 3 Famagusta 2 Old people’s homes 0 Schools 0 National Guard 0 Closed structures 0 Sampling at airports 0

In total, 17 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital including three in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 11 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Nicosia General Hospital and three patients are being treated at the Increased Care Unit.

Some six patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and six in the Increased Care Unit. Also 10 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Paphos General Hospital and two patient is being treated at the Increased Care uNIT. Furthermore, one patient is being treated at the Increased Care Unit of the Makarion Hospital. Finally, 15 patients are being treated in the ICUs including two who are not intubated.