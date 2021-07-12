832 new cases of COVID-19, no deaths on Monday

The Health Ministry announced 832 new Coronavirus cases out of 59,764 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Monday, 12 July, taking confirmed infections to 85,104.

The 832 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

Seven from the process of tracing of already confirmed cases (272 tests today)

12 taken within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (3,203 tests today)

92 through private initiative (2,392 tests today)

21 taken from public hospital labs (312 tests today)

One taken within the framework f the GP referral program (186 tests today)

25 from antigen rapid tests conducted privately (718 tests today)

674 confirmed cases found through 52,681 antigen rapid tests.

Analytically the 674 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed Cases Larnaca 108 Limassol 240 Nicosia 192 Paphos 65 Famagusta 58 Old people’s homes 3 National Guard 7 Special schools 1 Sampling at airports 0

In total, 32 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital including six in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 17 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU, including one who is out of respirator, 18 in the COVID-19 unit, and nine in the Increased Care Unit.

Some 33 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and six in the Increased Care Unit. Also 24 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Larnaca General Hospital and two in the Increased Care Unit, while six patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Makarion Hospital.