83 new cases of COVID-19, one death on Friday

The Health Ministry announced the death of one person due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 363, 241 men and 122 women with an average age of 78. The Health Ministry also announced 83 new Coronavirus cases out of 54,217 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Friday, 4 June, taking confirmed infections to 72,709.

The 83 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

28 through tracing of contacts of already confirmed cases (354 tests today)

Seven taken within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (3,623)

14 through private initiative (1,898 tests today)

Five taken from public hospital labs (292 tests today)

Two from antigen rapid tests conducted privately (529 tests today)

27 confirmed cases found through 47,299 antigen rapid tests

Additionally the following tests have taken place but no confirmed cases have been found:

222 tests taken within the framework of the program of GP referral

Analytically the 27 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed Cases Larnaca 3 Limassol 14 Nicosia 6 Paphos 3 Famagusta 0 Old people’s homes 0 Industrial Area of Aradippou 0 Education 1 Special schools 0

In total, 14 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, including two at the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 13 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU, including two who are not on respirator, nine in the COVID-19 unit, and one in the Increased Care Unit.

Some 13 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and two in the Increased Care Unit.

(PIO