83 new cases of COVID-19, no deaths on Sunday

The Health Ministry announced 83 new Coronavirus cases out of 42,672 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Sunday, 3 October, taking confirmed infections to 120,498.

The 83 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

18 from the process of tracing of already confirmed cases (238 tests today)

13 from tests conducted within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (3,560 tests today)

13 through private initiative (1,259 tests today)

Five taken within the framework of public hospital labs (94 tests today)

17 from antigen rapid tests conducted privately (16,655 tests today)

17 confirmed cases found through 20,452 antigen rapid tests.

Additionally the following tests have taken place without any confirmed cases found:

413 tests taken within the framework of GP referral programs

One test taken within the framework of checking closed structures

Analytically the 17 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed Cases Larnaca 4 Limassol 4 Nicosia 4 Paphos 3 Famagusta 1 Old people’s homes 0 Schools 0 National Guard 0 Closed structures 0 Sampling at airports 1

In total, 18 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital including four in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, nine patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Nicosia General Hospital and three patients are being treated at the Increased Care Unit.

Some eight patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and four in the Increased Care Unit. Also nine patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Paphos General Hospital and two patients are being treated at the Increased Care Unit. Furthermore, one patient is being treated at the COVID-19 Unit of Makarion Hospital. Finally, 12 patients are being treated in the ICUs including two who are not intubated.