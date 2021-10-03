83 new cases of COVID-19, no deaths on Sunday

The Health Ministry announced 83 new Coronavirus cases out of 42,672 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Sunday, 3 October, taking confirmed infections to 120,498.
The 83 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:
- 18 from the process of tracing of already confirmed cases (238 tests today)
- 13 from tests conducted within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (3,560 tests today)
- 13 through private initiative (1,259 tests today)
- Five taken within the framework of public hospital labs (94 tests today)
- 17 from antigen rapid tests conducted privately (16,655 tests today)
- 17 confirmed cases found through 20,452 antigen rapid tests.
Additionally the following tests have taken place without any confirmed cases found:
- 413 tests taken within the framework of GP referral programs
- One test taken within the framework of checking closed structures
Analytically the 17 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:
|Confirmed Cases
|Larnaca
|4
|Limassol
|4
|Nicosia
|4
|Paphos
|3
|Famagusta
|1
|Old people’s homes
|0
|Schools
|0
|National Guard
|0
|Closed structures
|0
|Sampling at airports
|1
In total, 18 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital including four in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, nine patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Nicosia General Hospital and three patients are being treated at the Increased Care Unit.
Some eight patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and four in the Increased Care Unit. Also nine patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Paphos General Hospital and two patients are being treated at the Increased Care Unit. Furthermore, one patient is being treated at the COVID-19 Unit of Makarion Hospital. Finally, 12 patients are being treated in the ICUs including two who are not intubated.