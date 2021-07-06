827 new cases of COVID-19, no death on Tuesday

The Health Ministry also announced 827 new Coronavirus cases out of 41,606 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Tuesday, 6 July, taking confirmed infections to 79,636.

The 827 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

62 from the process of tracing of already confirmed cases (399 tests today)

Six taken within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (2,141 tests today)

116 through private initiative (3,013 tests today)

Five taken from public hospital labs (175 tests today)

46 from antigen rapid tests conducted privately (820 tests today)

592 confirmed cases found through 34,655 antigen rapid tests.

Additionally the following tests have taken place without any confirmed cases found:

403 tests taken within the framework of GP referral programs

Analytically the 592 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed Cases Larnaca 66 Limassol 216 Nicosia 178 Paphos 65 Famagusta 57 Industrial area of Aradippou 3 Industrial area of Ergates 5 Old people’s homes 0 National Guard 1 Education 0 Sampling at airports 1

In total, 39 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital including six in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 12 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU, including two who are out of respirator, nine in the COVID-19 unit, and four in the Increased Care Unit.

Some 18 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and four in the Increased Care Unit, while three patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Makarion Hospital