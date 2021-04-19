822 new cases of COVID-19, three deaths on Monday

The Health Ministry announced the deaths of three persons due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 294, 194 men and 100 women with an average age of 78.The Health Ministry also announced 822 new Coronavirus cases out of 59,766 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Monday, 19 April, taking confirmed infections to 57,081.

The 822 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

123 through tracing of primary contacts (1,321 tests today)

10 within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (2,205 tests today)

71 through private initiative (1,222 tests today)

19 from public hospital labs (262 tests today)

Two from GP referrals (216 tests today)

36 from antigen rapid test conducted privately (1,141 tests today)

563 confirmed cases found through 53,500 antigen rapid tests

Additionally the following tests have taken place without finding any confirmed cases:

115 tests taken within the framework of the GP referrals program.

Analytically the 563 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed Cases Larnaca 90 Limassol 181 Nicosia 169 Paphos 29 Famagusta 23 Industrial area of Limassol 0 Industrial area of Strovolos 1 Education 34 Special schools 2 National Guard 10 Athletes 4 Old people’s homes 20

In total, 73 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, including eight at the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 35 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU, including five who are not on respirator, 35 in the COVID-19 unit, and nine in the Increased Care Unit.

Some 54 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital, and nine in the Increased Care Unit, while five patients are being treated at the Makarion Hospital. Some 41 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Larnaca General and three at the Increased Care Unit, while 16 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Paphos General Hospital and four at the Increased Care Unit.

