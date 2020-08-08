82 year old killed in Paphos while trying to move his car off the pavement

An 82 year old man was killed this morning in Paphos, as he was trying to move his car away from a pavement near a parking place.

As police reported, the pensioner climbed on the pavement as he was trying to exit the parking place.

His wife then got out of the vehicle to help push the car away, while the 82 year old had one leg in the car and the other on the pavement.

Under as yet unidentified conditions, the vehicle moved backwards and ran his over.

He was rushed in critical condition to the Paphos General, where he succumbed to his injuries some time later.