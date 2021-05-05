82 kilos of drugs in four months

The Anti-Narcotics Unit (YKAN) is concerned because amid the COVID lockdown and the restrictive measures, criminals continue to traffic drugs, inventing new ways and methods.

According to data from YKAN, from the beginning of the year until 27 April, 82 kilos of cannabis, two kilos of methamphetamine, 47 cannabis plants and small quantities of heroin and cocaine have been found and confiscated.

In a posting on social media, Michalis Katsounotos, commander of YKAN said that 43 kilos of cannabis destined for the local market, were found and confiscated in one week.