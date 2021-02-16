81 new cases of COVID-19, three deaths announced on Tuesday

The Health Ministry announced the death of three persons due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 225, 151 men and 74 women with an average age of 79. The Health Ministry also announced 81 new Coronavirus cases out of 26,270 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Tuesday, 16 February, taking confirmed infections to 32,707.

The 81 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

22 through tracing of primary contacts (169 tests today)

Two through tracing of secondary contacts (69 tests today)

Eight through private initiative (702 tests today)

Six from public hospital labs (266 tests today)

One from GP referrals (258 tests today)

Three through antigen rapid tests at private labs (283 tests today)

39 confirmed cases found through 24,369 antigen rapid tests

Additionally the following tests took place without finding any confirmed cases:

154 carried out within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports

Analytically the 39 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed cases Paphos 1 Limassol 27 Larnaca 6 Nicosia 4 Famagusta 0 Old people’s homes 0 Police 0 Kokkinotrimithia industrial area 1

In total, 27 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, including three in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 15 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU, including five who are not on respirator, nine in the COVID-19 unit and one in the Increased Care Unit.

Some 30 patients are being treated in the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and four in the Increased Care Unit.

(PIO)