807 complaints for domestic violence in 15 months in Larnaca

NewsLocal807 complaints for domestic violence in 15 months in Larnaca

Sexual2
Complaints about domestic violence in the district of Larnaca have greatly increased. In only 15 months, since the establishment of a special police force, more than 800 complaints have been lodged, many of which refer to abuse of children.

According to data secured by Phileleftheros, from 15 February 2021, when the special police force was established and until 31 May 2022, 807 complaints have been investigated. Some 311 cases have been promoted for prosecution and 115 people have been arrested.

These cases include two murder attempts by children against parents, 11 complains about rape of women by husbands or partners, 82 cases of domestic violence against children, 605 cases referred to abused women and in 109 cases parents, siblings and men were also the victims of domestic violence.

By gavriella
