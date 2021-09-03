80% of teachers vaccinated or recovering from Covid-19

Around 80% of teachers and of the rest of the school staff has either been vaccinated fully or with the first dose or has recovered from Covid-19 and further encouragement for vaccination of both students and staff will be given, Education Minister Prodromos Prodromou said during his his briefing of the House Education Committee for the beginning of the school year.

Prodromou said it is the third school year that is affected by the pandemic and the second one beginning with the pandemic, however, this year we have more knowledge and experience and together with the health security we are looking for education as well.

Teachers have been in schools as of 1st September, the students of Gymnasium and Lyceum return on the 7th while the students of elementary schools will return on the 13th.

The Education Minister said that the management of the pandemic in Cyprus will permit the physical presence in classes and this is the target.