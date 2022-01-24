80% of patients at Reference Hospital are unvaccinated

Scientific director of Larnaka and Famagusta Hospitals Amalia Hadjiyianni said that 80% of the Famagusta General Hospitals that operates as a Reference Hospital for Covid-19 are unvaccinated.

She added that 57 patients are right now hospitalised of whom 16 are in the ACU. The median age of all patients is 66 years. The youngest patient is 31 and the oldest 93, both unvaccinated.

Larnaka General Hospital accommodates right now 35 COVID patients, including five in ACU, while Eden Rehab Center 113 who will be discharged after 10 days, according to the protocols. She also said that 29 patients are in the Post Covid ward.

Replying to a relevant question, Hadjiyianni said that there has been some stability in the admittance of patients with Covid-19 due to the reduction of cases in the community adding that the situation is manageable.

She also noted that the vaccination of people is very important since according to data it has protected the population.