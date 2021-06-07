80 new cases of COVID-19, one death on Monday

The Health Ministry announced the death of one person due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 364, 242 men and 122 women with an average age of 78. The Health Ministry also announced 80 new Coronavirus cases out of 46,611 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Monday, 7 June, taking confirmed infections to 72,859.

The 80 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

11 through tracing of contacts of already confirmed cases (167 tests today)

Five taken within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (4,000)

21 through private initiative (2,442 tests today)

Four taken from public hospital labs (357 tests today)

Eight from antigen rapid tests conducted privately (1,532 tests today)

31 confirmed cases found through 37,808 antigen rapid tests

Additionally the following tests have taken place but no confirmed cases have been found:

304 tests taken within the framework of the program of GP referral

One test taken from the residents of Kato Pyrgos Tyllirias

Analytically the 31 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed Cases Larnaca 2 Limassol 10 Nicosia 15 Paphos 0 Famagusta 1 Old people’s homes 0 Industrial Area of Limassol 0 Industrial area of Limassol 0 Education 1 National Guard 2

In total, 11 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, including three at the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 12 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU, including one who is not on respirator, eight in the COVID-19 unit, and one in the Increased Care Unit.

Some 13 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and two in the Increased Care Unit.

