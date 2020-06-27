8 Paphos businesses booked overnight for flouting Coronavirus legislation

Police have booked eight businesses in Paphos overnight for non-adherence to measures put in place to stem the spread of Covid-19.

According to a police announcement on Saturday, seven of the managers of the entertainment establishments booked are called to pay a 500 euro fine for not putting up signage in their premises and because their staff were not following the necessary protective measures.

The eighth owner has already been booked in recent days for similar offences and police are now putting together a file to take the case to justice.

Police checks for adherence to Coronavirus legislation are ongoing, the announcement concluded.