Insider Business 8 international companies bid to oversee largest energy project in Cyprus

8 international companies bid to oversee largest energy project in Cyprus

 

 

The Natural Gas Infrastructure Company (ETYFA) has announced that eight proposals were submitted in the tender submission stage to select the Owner’s Engineer team for the project to develop the infrastructure to import Liquefied Natural Gas.

The tender submission stage was completed on May 21 and thee proposals will be evaluated on the basis of the requirements and procedures of the tender and the regulations applicable to public contracts.

Proposals were received from the following companies / consortia:

  1. Consortium of MITAS Generators Ltd, KELBERRY Ltd Joint Venture (MKJV), MT Milan Tractor S.P.A
  2. ABAMBA Ltd (EPCM Consultants SA (Pty) Ltd, Global Maritime Consultancy Limited & iX Engineers (Pty) Ltd)
  3. Joint Venture of Lloyd’s Register, Sofregaz, Rogan Associates
  4. Consortium of Hill International N.V., Bureau Veritas Solutions Marine & Offshore
  5. RINA Consulting S.p.A.
  6. Technip E&C Ltd (TECL)
  7. DNV GL
  8. AMEC Foster Wheeler Iberia S.L.U.

“The high level of participation emphasizes, once again, not only the significance of this project at an international level, but also its viability,” ETYFA said.

The challenge at hand now is to complete the evaluation process as soon as possible and to proceed with the selection of the team of experts to oversee the construction of one of Cyprus’ most important energy development project, it added.

“The interest in the tender process for the supervision of the construction of the infrastructure for the introduction of LNG to Cyprus as well as the great interest expressed for this important energy project, completely satisfies ETYFA and highlights both the high standard of the project as well as the participants’ confidence in the procedures followed,” said Dr. Symeon Kassianides, President of ETYFA.

The construction and operation of the LNG Terminal is progressing steadily and within the set time frame, leading Cyprus towards a new energy era, reducing energy costs, reducing CO2 emissions and opening up new opportunities for the country.

The LNG Terminal will include a floating unit for storage and re-gasification of the LNG (FSRU), a pier for the mooring of the floating unit, a pipeline on the pier and other relevant infrastructures. Co-financing for the project expenditure has been secured from the EU and the financial program for the Connecting Europe Facility (CEF).

The agreement for assigning the project was signed at the Presidential Palace on December 13. Since then, the procedures for the selection of the owner’s engineer, the securing of the supply of natural gas at optimal prices, as well as the procedures for securing the necessary licenses and developing the entire contractual framework for the operation of the project, have been in progress.

By Bouli Hadjioannou
Previous articleHealth Ministry publishes protocols for hotels

Top Stories

Business

8 international companies bid to oversee largest energy project in Cyprus

Bouli Hadjioannou -
    The Natural Gas Infrastructure Company (ETYFA) has announced that eight proposals were submitted in the tender submission stage to select the Owner’s Engineer team...
Read more
Local

Health Ministry publishes protocols for hotels

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Officials have published hygiene and other protocols for hotels as the island’s tourist industry navigates new rules aimed at safeguarding public health amid the...
Read more
Local

Welfare spending spikes over €0.5 billion due to Covid-19 outbreak

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Welfare state spending in Cyprus spiked to €513 million in the first four months of 2019 as the state launched support programmes to safeguard...
Read more
Business

Cabinet approves EastMed pipeline agreement

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Cabinet on Thursday approved the ratifying law for the intergovernmental agreement of the EastMed pipeline, a gas pipeline project connecting the gas reserves of...
Read more
Local Food

Local cuisine: An introduction

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Rich in fresh ingredients and tasty herbs, offers the very best of Mediterranean culinary delights. Head out to a tavern and feast on a...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Local cuisine: An introduction

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Rich in fresh ingredients and tasty herbs, offers the very best of Mediterranean culinary delights. Head out to a tavern and feast on a...
Read more
Local Food

Spiced lamb with beetroot salad and scented yoghurt

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Lay the lamb on a tray, skin side down. Rub with crushed garlic, sprinkle with spices and ground pistachios, wrap in plastic wrap and...
Read more
Local Food

Easy seafood pasta with white wine sauce

Angelica Azadyants -
Ingredients: 2-3 tbsp olive oil 1 garlic clove, chopped 2-3 tablespoons of whipped cream 1/3 cup white wine 300g spaghetti, roughly broken 300-400g of...
Read more
Local Food

Traditional salads that will blow your mind away

Andreas Nicolaides -
This traditional salads will make you actually love salads! Cyprus may be famous for souvla and kleftiko but if you try the traditional salads with...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

Cabinet approves EastMed pipeline agreement

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Cabinet on Thursday approved the ratifying law for the intergovernmental agreement of the EastMed pipeline, a gas pipeline project connecting the gas reserves of...
Read more
Business

Economic sentiment deteriorates significantly in May

Bouli Hadjioannou -
    In May 2020, economic sentiment in Cyprus deteriorated further as the Economic Sentiment Indicator (ESI-CypERC) decreased by 4.1 points compared with April 2020, due...
Read more
Business

Limassol company disinfects PASYKAF premises as part of CSR initiative

Bouli Hadjioannou -
    As part of Hygeia Disinfecting Services corporate social responsibility strategy to support the community in the fight against COVID-19, the company disinfected the 250...
Read more
Business

Invest Cyprus: Cyprus remains a safe tourist destination

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Speaking during an online discussion entitled Commonwealth Tourism During the COVID-19 Lockdown: Immediate Responses and Future Opportunities, Invest Cyprus CEO George Campanellas outlined the...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros