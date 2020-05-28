8 international companies bid to oversee largest energy project in Cyprus

The Natural Gas Infrastructure Company (ETYFA) has announced that eight proposals were submitted in the tender submission stage to select the Owner’s Engineer team for the project to develop the infrastructure to import Liquefied Natural Gas.

The tender submission stage was completed on May 21 and thee proposals will be evaluated on the basis of the requirements and procedures of the tender and the regulations applicable to public contracts.

Proposals were received from the following companies / consortia:

Consortium of MITAS Generators Ltd, KELBERRY Ltd Joint Venture (MKJV), MT Milan Tractor S.P.A ABAMBA Ltd (EPCM Consultants SA (Pty) Ltd, Global Maritime Consultancy Limited & iX Engineers (Pty) Ltd) Joint Venture of Lloyd’s Register, Sofregaz, Rogan Associates Consortium of Hill International N.V., Bureau Veritas Solutions Marine & Offshore RINA Consulting S.p.A. Technip E&C Ltd (TECL) DNV GL AMEC Foster Wheeler Iberia S.L.U.

“The high level of participation emphasizes, once again, not only the significance of this project at an international level, but also its viability,” ETYFA said.

The challenge at hand now is to complete the evaluation process as soon as possible and to proceed with the selection of the team of experts to oversee the construction of one of Cyprus’ most important energy development project, it added.

“The interest in the tender process for the supervision of the construction of the infrastructure for the introduction of LNG to Cyprus as well as the great interest expressed for this important energy project, completely satisfies ETYFA and highlights both the high standard of the project as well as the participants’ confidence in the procedures followed,” said Dr. Symeon Kassianides, President of ETYFA.

The construction and operation of the LNG Terminal is progressing steadily and within the set time frame, leading Cyprus towards a new energy era, reducing energy costs, reducing CO2 emissions and opening up new opportunities for the country.

The LNG Terminal will include a floating unit for storage and re-gasification of the LNG (FSRU), a pier for the mooring of the floating unit, a pipeline on the pier and other relevant infrastructures. Co-financing for the project expenditure has been secured from the EU and the financial program for the Connecting Europe Facility (CEF).

The agreement for assigning the project was signed at the Presidential Palace on December 13. Since then, the procedures for the selection of the owner’s engineer, the securing of the supply of natural gas at optimal prices, as well as the procedures for securing the necessary licenses and developing the entire contractual framework for the operation of the project, have been in progress.