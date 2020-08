Two people were remanded in custody by the district court in Nicosia following their arrest yesterday for possession of 2.7 kilograms of cannabis.

The 25 year and 24 year old, driving separate cars, were stopped in a Nicosia area, following a tip off.

Following a search of the 25 year olds’ car, authorities found the cannabis, stored in 6 packs, as well as 310 euro in cash.