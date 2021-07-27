791 new cases of COVID-19, six dead on Tuesday

The Health Ministry announced the death of six persons due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 410, 269 men and 141 women with an average age of 77.3. The Health Ministry also announced 791 new Coronavirus cases out of 65,063 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Tuesday. 27 July, taking confirmed infections to 99,360.

The 791 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

62 from tracing of already confirmed cases (454 tests today)

13 taken within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (2,590 tests today)

192 through private initiative (3,238 tests today)

22 taken from public hospital labs (183 tests today)

Two taken within the framework of the GP referral programs (287 tests today)

33 from antigen rapid tests conducted privately (1,057 tests today)

469 confirmed cases found through 57,313 antigen rapid tests.

Analytically the 469 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed Cases Larnaca 75 Limassol 118 Nicosia 155 Paphos 67 Famagusta 52 Old people’s homes 0 National Guard 0 Closed structures 0 Sampling at airports 2

In total, 72 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital including six in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 38 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU, including four who are not on respirator, 32 in the COVID-19 unit, and 14 in the Increased Care Unit.

Some 65 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and 17 in the Increased Care Unit. Also 39 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Larnaca General Hospital and five in the Increased Care Unit, while nine patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Makarion Hospital.