The Limassol CID proceeded with the arrest of a person who seems to be involved in the case of a bomb at the car of a lawyer’s office.

The attempt to destroy property with explosives occurred on 22 February in the area of Ekali in Limassol.

Following a testimony a 79-year-old was arrested on the basis of a court warrant. It seems that the suspect had financial differences with a relative of the lawyer.

