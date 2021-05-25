79 new cases of COVID-19, one death on Tuesday

The Health Ministry announced the death of one person due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 357, 238 men and 119 women with an average age of 78. The Health Ministry also announced 79 new Coronavirus cases out of 43,347 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Tuesday, 25 May, taking confirmed infections to 72,090.

The 79 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

12 through tracing of contacts of already confirmed cases (221 tests today)

One within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (2,492)

17 through private initiative (1,559 tests today)

Four from public hospital labs (376 tests today)

Two from antigen rapid tests conducted privately (844 tests today)

43 confirmed cases found through 37,468 antigen rapid tests

Additionally the following tests have taken place but no confirmed cases have been found:

281 tests taken within the framework of the program of GP referral

106 tests conducted to the residents of Kato Pyrgos Tyllirias

Analytically the 43 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed Cases Larnaca 4 Limassol 20 Nicosia 8 Paphos 4 Famagusta 5 Old people’s homes 0 Industrial Area of Aradippou 0 Industrial Area of Ergates 0 Industrial Area of Kokkinotrimithia 1 Education 1 Special schools 0 National guard 0

In total, 13 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, including one at the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 29 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU, including five who are not on respirator, 16 in the COVID-19 unit, and one in the Increased Care Unit.

Some 21 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and five in the Increased Care Unit, while three patients are being treated at the Makarion Hospital. Seven patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Larnaca General Hospital and one in the Increased Care Unit.

