789 new cases of COVID-19, three dead on Saturday

The Health Ministry announced the death of three persons due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 401, 265 men and 136 women with an average age of 77.3. The Health Ministry announced 789 new Coronavirus cases out of 74,198 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Saturday, 24 July, taking confirmed infections to 96,991.

The 789 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

Eight taken within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (2,409 tests today)

158 through private initiative (3,156 tests today)

21 taken from public hospital labs (247 tests today)

26 from antigen rapid tests conducted privately (500 tests today)

576 confirmed cases found through 67,886 antigen rapid tests.

Analytically the 576 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed Cases Larnaca 109 Limassol 155 Nicosia 194 Paphos 68 Famagusta 49 Old people’s homes 0 National Guard 0 Closed structures 1 Sampling at airports 0

In total, 50 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital including six in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 31 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU, including three who are not on respirator, 25 in the COVID-19 unit, and 11 in the Increased Care Unit.

Some 65 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and 17 in the Increased Care Unit. Also 27 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Larnaca General Hospital and four in the Increased Care Unit, while eight patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Makarion Hospital.