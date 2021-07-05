787 new cases of COVID-19, one death on Monday

The Health Ministry announced the death of one person due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 380, 254 men and 126 women with an average age of 77.3. The Health Ministry also announced 787 new Coronavirus cases out of 43,678 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Monday, 5 July, taking confirmed infections to 78,809.

The 787 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

28 from the process of tracing of already confirmed cases (501 tests today)

Six taken within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (3,397 tests today)

99 through private initiative (2,364 tests today)

37 taken from public hospital labs (344 tests today)

Two taken within the framework of GP referral programs (seven tests today)

32 from antigen rapid tests conducted privately (621 tests today)

583 confirmed cases found through 36,444 antigen rapid tests.

Analytically the 583 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed Cases Larnaca 85 Limassol 188 Nicosia 172 Paphos 61 Famagusta 55 Industrial area of Limassol 10 Industrial area of Strovolos 1 Old people’s homes 1 National Guard 9 Education 0 Sampling at airports 1

In total, 41 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital including six in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 13 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU, including four who are out of respirator, six in the COVID-19 unit, and one in the Increased Care Unit.

Some 20 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and three in the Increased Care Unit, while four patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Makarion Hospital.

(PIO