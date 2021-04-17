NewsLocal786 new cases of COVID-19, four deaths on Saturday

786 new cases of COVID-19, four deaths on Saturday

The Health Ministry announced the deaths of four persons due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 288, 189 men and 99 women with an average age of 78.The Health Ministry also announced 786 new Coronavirus cases out of 57,138 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Saturday, 17 April, taking confirmed infections to 55,407.

The 786 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

  • 97 through tracing of primary contacts (1,063 tests today)
  • Three within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (1,571 tests today)
  • 161 through private initiative (3,050 tests today)
  • 14 from public hospital labs (191 tests today)
  • Two from GP referrals (183 tests today)
  • 41 from antigen rapid test conducted privately (1,182 tests today)
  • 468 confirmed cases found through 49.898 antigen rapid tests

Analytically the 468 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

  Confirmed Cases
Larnaca 82
Limassol 133
Nicosia 171
Paphos 46
Famagusta 20
Closed structures 9
Athletes 2
Old people’s homes 5

In total, 74 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, including seven at the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 37 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU, including six who are not on respirator, 35 in the COVID-19 unit, and eight in the Increased Care Unit.

Some 55 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital, and seven in the Increased Care Unit, while six patients are being treated at the Makarion Hospital. Some 24 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Larnaca General and two at the Increased Care Unit, while 18 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Paphos General Hospital and four at the Increased Care Unit.

(PIO

By gavriella
Previous articleWhere to get a rapid test on Sunday 18 April

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros