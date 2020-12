A 78-year-old lost his life today in a new fatal accident that occurred in the district of Larnaca.

Specifically around noon today a 61-year-old under circumstances which are still being investigated crashed into the car of Kostas Michael, 78-, from Pervolia.

From the accident, Michael’s car was overturned in a field nearby. Michael was transferred to the Larnaca General Hospital where he died of his injuries.

The Larnaca Traffic Police continues investigation of the accident.

(philenews)