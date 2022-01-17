78% of patients at Reference Hospital unvaccinated

Scientific director of Larnaka and Famagusta Hospitals Amalia Hadjiyianni said that 78% of the Famagusta General Hospitals that operates as a Reference Hospital for Covid-19 are unvaccinated.

She added that 60 patients are right now hospitalised of whom 15 are in the ACU. The median age of all patients is 69 years. The youngest patient is 36 and the oldest 91, both unvaccinated.

Larnaka General Hospital accommodates right now 32 COVID patients while Eden Rehab Center 110 who will be discharged after 10 days, according to the protocols. She also said that 27 patients are in the Post Covid ward.

Replying to a relevant question, Hadjiyianni said that there has been some stability in the admittance of patients with Covid-19 due to the reduction of cases in the community adding that the situation is manageable.

She also noted that the vaccination of people seems to be bearing fruit since even those who have been vaccinated have mild symptoms.