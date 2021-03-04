77-year-old missing from Limassol (PHOTO)

Police are looking for 77-year old Nikos Georgiou, who has been reported missing from his place of residence in Agios Athanasios refugee housing in Limassol since this morning of Thurday, 4 March.

Papangi is 1.80 metres tall, of thin build with short black hair. The Police are releasing his photo aiming to collect information that might help in finding him.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Limassol CID on 25-805057, the closest police station or the citizens’ hotline on 1460.

(philenews)