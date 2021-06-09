77 new cases of COVID-19, two deaths on Wednesday

The Health Ministry announced the death of two persons due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 367, 244 men and 123 women with an average age of 77.4. The Health Ministry also announced 77 new Coronavirus cases out of 39,124 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Wednesday, 9 June, taking confirmed infections to 72,996.

The 77 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

29 through tracing of contacts of already confirmed cases (285 tests today)

Six taken within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (2,409)

10 through private initiative (1,951 tests today)

One taken from public hospital labs (136 tests today)

One taken within the framework of the program of GP referral (175 tests today)

One from antigen rapid tests conducted privately (424 tests today)

29 confirmed cases found through 33,744 antigen rapid tests

Analytically the 29 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed Cases Larnaca 0 Limassol 13 Nicosia 8 Paphos 4 Famagusta 0 Old people’s homes 0 Industrial Area of Ypsonas 0 Industrial area of Dali 0 Education 4

In total, 10 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, including two at the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 10 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU, including two who are not on respirator, nine in the COVID-19 unit, and three in the Increased Care Unit.

Some nine patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and one in the Increased Care Unit.

