77 new cases of COVID-19, two deaths on Thursday

The Health Ministry announced the death of two person due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 350, 232 men and 118 women with an average age of 77.5. The Health Ministry announced 77 new Coronavirus cases out of 49,364 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Thursday, 20 May, taking confirmed infections to 71,610.

The 77 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

15 through tracing of contacts of already confirmed cases (484 tests today)

Three within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (1,953)

11 through private initiative 1,803 tests today)

Four from public hospital labs (300 tests today)

Seven from antigen rapid test conducted privately (635 tests today)

37 confirmed cases found through 44,078 antigen rapid tests

Additionally the following tests have taken place but no confirmed cases have been found:

111 tests taken within the framework of the program of GP referral

Analytically the 37 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed Cases Larnaca 7 Limassol 12 Nicosia 12 Paphos 0 Famagusta 4 Industrial area of Agios Athanasios 0 Industrial area of Mesogi 0 National Guard 0 Schools 0 Old people’s homes 2

In total, 27 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, including three at the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 31 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU, including three who are not on respirator, 24 in the COVID-19 unit, and three in the Increased Care Unit.

Some 23 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and nine in the Increased Care Unit, while three patients are being treated at the Makarion Hospital. Seven patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Larnaca General Hospital and one in the Increased Care Unit, while five patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Paphos General Hospital and one at the Increased Care Unit.

