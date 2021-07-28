769 new cases of COVID-19, two dead on Wednesday

The Health Ministry announced the death of two persons due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 412, 270 men and 142 women with an average age of 77.3. The Health Ministry also announced 769 new Coronavirus cases out of 70,678 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Wednesday, 28 July, taking confirmed infections to 100,129.

The 769 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

38 from tracing of already confirmed cases (397 tests today)

15 taken within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (2,585 tests today)

156 through private initiative (3,157 tests today)

26 taken from public hospital labs (355 tests today)

74 from antigen rapid tests conducted privately (2,158 tests today)

460 confirmed cases found through 61,904 antigen rapid tests.

Additionally, the following tests took place without any confirmed case found:

122 tests taken within the framework of the GP referral programs

Analytically the 460 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed Cases Larnaca 77 Limassol 135 Nicosia 106 Paphos 63 Famagusta 53 Old people’s homes 14 National Guard 12 Closed structures 0 Sampling at airports 0

In total, 69 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital including nine in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 42 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU, including two who are not on respirator, 33 in the COVID-19 unit, and 12 in the Increased Care Unit.

Some 66 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and 15 in the Increased Care Unit. Also 35 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Larnaca General Hospital and five in the Increased Care Unit, while nine patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Makarion Hospital.