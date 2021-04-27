760 new cases of COVID-19, two deaths on Tuesday

The Health Ministry announced the death of two persons due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 303, 199 men and 104 women with an average age of 78.The Health Ministry also announced 760 new Coronavirus cases out of 42,877 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Tuesday 27 April, taking confirmed infections to 63,720.

The 760 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

160 through tracing of primary contacts (1,413 tests today)

Four within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (1,435 tests today)

155 through private initiative (4,954 tests today)

30 from public hospital labs (332 tests today)

Two through GP referral program (163 tests today)

37 from antigen rapid test conducted privately (940 tests today)

372 confirmed cases found through 33.640 antigen rapid tests

Analytically the 372 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed Cases Larnaca 75 Limassol 96 Nicosia 146 Paphos 34 Famagusta 16 Industrial area of Aradippou 0 Industrial area of Ergates 2 Special schools 1 Businesses 0 Athletes 0 Old people’s homes 2

In total, 70 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, including seven at the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 38 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU, including seven who are not on respirator, 32 in the COVID-19 unit, and 11 in the Increased Care Unit.

Some 61 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital, and eight in the Increased Care Unit, while eight patients are being treated at the Makarion Hospital. Some 36 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Larnaca General Hospital and four at the Increased Care Unit, while 19 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Paphos General Hospital and five at the Increased Care Unit.

