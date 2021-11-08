76-year-old woman critical after road accident

The Police are investigating the conditions under which a 76-year-old woman was critically injured during a traffic accident at the Limassol-Nicosia highway.

Just after 18.00 on Sunday a 75-year-old man was driving his car with his 76-year-old wife as his co-driver. Under conditions that are being investigated, he lost control of the car and collided with the preceding vehicle.

The Police rushed to the scene and all four members of the two cars were taken to the Nicosia General Hospital where it was ascertained that the 76-year-old woman was critical.

The Kofinou Regional Police Station is investigating the conditions of the accident.