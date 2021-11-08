NewsLocal76-year-old woman critical after road accident

76-year-old woman critical after road accident

Accident5
Accident5

The Police are investigating the conditions under which a 76-year-old woman was critically injured during a traffic accident at the Limassol-Nicosia highway.

Just after 18.00 on Sunday a 75-year-old man was driving his car with his 76-year-old wife as his co-driver. Under conditions that are being investigated, he lost control of the car and collided with the preceding vehicle.

The Police rushed to the scene and all four members of the two cars were taken to the Nicosia General Hospital where it was ascertained that the 76-year-old woman was critical.

The Kofinou Regional Police Station is investigating the conditions of the accident.

By gavriella
Previous articlePaphos businessmen upgrade tourist product to attract tourists of higher economic status
Next articleGradual drop of temperature as of the middle of this week

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros