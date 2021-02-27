76 thousand covid vaccinations across Cyprus

Seventy six thousand people had been vaccinated in Cyprus as of yesterday, with 53 and a half thousand having received the first dose of the vaccine.

According to the health ministry, the goal of vaccinating the elderly, including those residing in retirement homes, has been almost achieved, with more than 62 thousand people vaccinated with the first dosage.

People over 71 have priority this week.

In regard to health professionals, 10,818 had received the first dose as of yesterday, while the health ministry has also begun vaccinating vulnerable groups, such as people with thalassaemia, individuals on blood dialysis and those with chronic kidney disease. 859 individuals belonging to this group have been vaccinated so far.

Based on a priority list, next in line are people with serious forms of obesity, immune system diseases and transplanted patients.

Two new vaccination centres have opened up in Larnaca and Paphos, working with seven groups each. Total vaccination centres are now 11, with a total of 26 crews.

In the near future, centres will be able to conduct 15 thousand vaccinations daily.

Six mobile units are also conducting vaccinations across the country. Tomorrow such a unit will be in the mountainous Nicosia district village of Pedhoulas.

Three anti-covid vaccines have so far been licensed by the European Medicines Association-Pfizer/BioNTech, AstraZeneca and Moderna.

A Johnson&Johnson vaccine will be evaluated in mid-March.