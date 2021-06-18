76 new cases of COVID-19, no death on Friday

The Health Ministry announced 76 new Coronavirus cases out of 41,891 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Friday, 18 June, taking confirmed infections to 73,520.

The 65 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

13 through tracing of contacts of already confirmed cases (293 tests today)

12 taken within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (3,912)

Eight through private initiative (2,374 tests today)

Two taken from public hospital lab (205 tests today)

One from antigen rapid tests conducted privately (441 tests today)

40 confirmed cases found through 34,606 antigen rapid tests

Additionally the following tests have taken place without any confirmed cases found:

60 tests conducted within the framework of GP referral program

Analytically the 40 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed Cases Larnaca 2 Limassol 15 Nicosia 8 Paphos 3 Famagusta 12 Industrial area of Aradippou 0 Industrial area of Mesogi 0 Old people’s homes 0 National Guard 0 Education 0

In total, 10 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital including two in he Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 11 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU, including one who is out of respirator, two in the Increased Care Unit and four in the COVID-19 unit.

Some 15 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and three in the Increased Care Unit.

