75th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers’ Party of Korea in Pyongyang

People take part in a procession to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers’ Party of Korea (WPK), in Pyongyang, North Korea in this image released by North Korea’s Central News Agency on October 10, 2020.
MORE PHOTOS
Israeli girl makes a splash with her pet snake
Inbar Regev, an eight-year-old Israeli girl, holds her pet python while swimming in her backyard pool in Ge'a, southern Israel October 7, 2020. Picture...
“Pavlos did it. My son!”
Magda Fyssa mother of anti-racist Greek rapper Pavlos Fyssas, who was killed in 2013 by Golden Dawn supporter Giorgos Roupakias, reacts after a trial of leaders and...
Eddie Van Halen dies at 65
Eddie Van Halen, the pioneering guitar player whose hard-rocking band emerged from the Sunset Strip music scene in Los Angeles in the early 1970s...
Trump is back and without a mask
U.S. President Donald Trump pulls off his protective face mask as he poses atop the Truman Balcony of the White House after returning from...