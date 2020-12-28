News Local 751 new cases, one death announced on Monday

751 new cases, one death announced on Monday

The Health Ministry announced the death of one person due to COVID-19. Specifically, one man aged 81, with underlying conditions, who had been treated at the Limassol General Hospital died and the final cause of his death was determined to be Covid-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 113, 74 men and 39 women with an average age of 80.

The Health Ministry also announced 751 new Coronavirus cases out of 13,482 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Monday, 28 December, taking confirmed infections to 20,408.

The 751 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

  • 194 through tracing 1,303 tests today)
  • Three taken within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos airports (480 tests today)
  • 51 through private initiative (244 tests today)
  • 45 from public hospital labs (327 tests today)
  • Seven taken within the framework of GP referrals (110 tests today)
  • Two from rechecking passengers from UK after the 7th day of their arrival (137 tests today)
  • 449 cases found through antigen rapid tests

 

Analytically the 449 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

  Confirmed cases
Paphos 23
Limassol 76
Larnaca 126
 Nicosia 131
Famagusta 32
Old people’s homes 14
National Guard 10
Closed structures 12
Private initiative 25

In total, 63 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, including five in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 27 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU, 15 in the COVID-19 unit and six in the Increased Care Unit. Another three patients are treated in the COVID-19 unit of the Makarion Hospital, 26 in the COViID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital, 12 in the Increased Care Unit and one in the ICU.

 

 

 

 

751 new cases, one death announced on Monday

