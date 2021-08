Police are looking for information that could help locate Georgios Kyriakou, 75, who has been missing from his home in Paralimni since 11:30 today.

Kyriakou is thin, 1.80, with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing blue shorts, grey short-sleeved t-shirt, beige athletic hat and athletic shoes.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Famagusta CID on 23-803040, the closest police station or the citizens’ hotline on 1460.