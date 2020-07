Of the 55 Covid-19 cases reported in Cyprus from June 24 until July 23, 75% were men according to the latest epidemiological data released on Saturday by the Health Ministry.

In addition, 34 of those cases were imported and the rest were locally acquired.

As of July 23, a total of 852 people have recovered from Coronavirus in Cyprus (83.6% of all cases) while tests have been carried out at a rate of 21,758 per 100,000 population.