75 new cases of COVID-19, one death on Sunday

The Health Ministry announced the death of one person due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 354, 235 men and 119 women with an average age of 78. The Health Ministry announced 75 new Coronavirus cases out of 60,508 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Sunday, 23 May, taking confirmed infections to 71,911.

The 75 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

13 through tracing of contacts of already confirmed cases (223 tests today)

Six within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (3,845)

10 through private initiative (565 tests today)

One from the tests conducted to the residents of Kato Pyrgos Tyllirias (176 tests today)

45 confirmed cases found through 55,127 antigen rapid tests

Additionally the following tests have taken place but no confirmed cases have been found:

272 tests taken within the framework of the program of GP referral

65 tests from public hospital labs

235 antigen rapid test conducted privately

Analytically the 45 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed Cases Larnaca 5 Limassol 18 Nicosia 19 Paphos 0 Famagusta 3 Old people’s homes 0

In total, 17 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, including two at the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 30 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU, including four who are not on respirator, 15 in the COVID-19 unit, and three in the Increased Care Unit.

Some 31 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and six in the Increased Care Unit, while three patients are being treated at the Makarion Hospital. Six patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Larnaca General Hospital and one in the Increased Care Unit, while three patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Paphos General Hospital.

(PIO