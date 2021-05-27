75 new cases of COVID-19, no deaths on Thursday

The Health Ministry announced 75 new Coronavirus cases out of 44,513 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Thursday, 27 May, taking confirmed infections to 72,234.

The 75 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

11 through tracing of contacts of already confirmed cases (217 tests today)

Three taken within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (2,479)

10 through private initiative (1,418 tests today)

Three from public hospital labs (170 tests today)

Three from antigen rapid tests conducted privately (406 tests today)

45 confirmed cases found through 39,704 antigen rapid tests

Additionally the following tests have taken place but no confirmed cases have been found:

119 tests taken within the framework of the program of GP referral

Analytically the 45 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed Cases Larnaca 4 Limassol 21 Nicosia 14 Paphos 2 Famagusta 1 Old people’s homes 0 Industrial Area of Agios Athanasios 0 Industrial Area of Mesogi 0 Education 2 Closed structures 1

In total, 14 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, including one at the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 24 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU, including four who are not on respirator, nine in the COVID-19 unit, and three in the Increased Care Unit.

Some 17 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and six in the Increased Care Unit, while five patients are being treated at the Makarion Hospital. Four patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Larnaca General.

(PIO