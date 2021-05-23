74-year-old woman in critical condition after car accident

A car accident occurred yesterday afternoon in Liopetri. Under conditions that are being investigated a car driven by a 23-year-old man from Nicosia collided with the car of the 74-year-old woman who is a resident of the village.

Due to the crash, he woman was trapped in her car and the Fire Service was called to free her. She was transferred to the Famagusta General Hospital together with other two women who were passengers in her car. The 23-year-old was also taken to the hospital where he was treated and was discharged.

Due to her critical condition the 74-year-old woman was transferred to the Nicosia General Hospital while the other two women remained in Famagusta.

An initial alcotest on the 23-year-old read 49 mg over the legal limit of 22 mg but he refused to undergo a final test.