73-year-old stabs 30-year-old from Somalia

A young man from Somalia and now in Paphos is being treated at the Paphos General Hospital following an attack with a knife by a 73-year-old Cypriot on Tuesday.

The man attacked the Somali under conditions that are being investigated and the latter was taken to hospital where he underwent surgery. Even though serious, his condition is out of danger.

The culprit has been arrested but has no so far clarified the causes of his actions. On the contrary, he seems to have said he did not know the foreign man.

Investigations continue.