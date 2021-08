The Larnaca Assizes Court sentenced a 73-year-old man to seven years in prison for sexually abusing two children aged two year old and 18 months, for indecent assault against the same children and for attempting to have intercourse with a man younger than 13.

The trial took place behind closed door to protect the identity of the children.

The offences occurred between January and February 2019 in the district of Famagusta.