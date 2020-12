A 73-year-old biker has been injured during a traffic accident that occurred yesterday in Peyia.

According to the Police, yesterday afternoon, a car driven by a 55-year-old woman crashed into the bicycle of the 73-year-old, under conditions that are being investigated.

The man was taken to the Paphos General Hospital.

The Peyia Police Station is investigating the causes of the accident.

(philenews/CNA)