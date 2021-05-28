73 new cases of COVID-19, three deaths on Friday

The Health Ministry announced the death of three persons due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 360, 240 men and 120 women with an average age of 78. The Health Ministry announced 73 new Coronavirus cases out of 62,125 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Friday, 28 May, taking confirmed infections to 72,307.

The 73 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

17 through tracing of contacts of already confirmed cases (295 tests today)

Five taken within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (3,014)

13 through private initiative (2,233 tests today)

Nine from public hospital labs (323 tests today)

One within the framework of the program of GP referral (189 tests today)

One from antigen rapid tests conducted privately (755 tests today)

27 confirmed cases found through 55,161 antigen rapid tests

Additionally the following tests have taken place but no confirmed cases have been found:

155 tests conducted to the residents of Kato Pyrgos Tyllirias.

Analytically the 27 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed Cases Larnaca 3 Limassol 9 Nicosia 12 Paphos 1 Famagusta 0 Old people’s homes 0 Industrial Area of Aradippou 0 Businesses 0 Education 0 Closed structures 2

In total, 14 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, including one at the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 23 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU, including seven who are not on respirator, 11 in the COVID-19 unit, and three in the Increased Care Unit.

Some 17 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and four in the Increased Care Unit, while four patients are being treated at the Makarion Hospital. Two patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Larnaca General.

