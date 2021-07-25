727 new cases of COVID-19, two deaths on Sunday

The Health Ministry announced the death of two persons due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 403, 266 men and 137 women with an average age of 77.3. The Health Ministry announced 727 new Coronavirus cases out of 73,053 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Saturday, 24 July, taking confirmed infections to 97,718.

The 727 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

One from tracing of already confirmed cases (56 tests today)

Nine taken within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (4,300 tests today)

107 through private initiative (2,594 tests today)

Seven taken from public hospital labs (52 tests today)

32 from antigen rapid tests conducted privately (967 tests today)

571 confirmed cases found through 65,075 antigen rapid tests.

Additionally the following tests have taken place without any confirmed cases found:

Nine tests taken within the framework of the GP referral programs

Analytically the 571 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed Cases Larnaca 92 Limassol 148 Nicosia 181 Paphos 70 Famagusta 63 Old people’s homes 13 National Guard 0 Closed structures 4 Sampling at airports 0

In total, 72 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital including six in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 34 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU, including two who are not on respirator, 30 in the COVID-19 unit, and 12 in the Increased Care Unit.

Some 76 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and 14 in the Increased Care Unit. Also 25 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Larnaca General Hospital and five in the Increased Care Unit, while eight patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Makarion Hospital.