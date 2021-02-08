7,200 does of AstraZeneca vaccines received

This afternoon Cyprus will receive 7,200 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines, the Health Ministry announced.

As known.the Advisory Scientific Committee on coronavirus suggested that the AstraZeneca vaccine be administered without age limit, according to the decision of the European Medicines Agency.

As noted, the AstraZeneca vaccine is the only vaccine which, on the basis of the results of the clinical research, may reduce the transmissibility of the virus, while the quickest vaccination of people over the age of 65 and of the vulnerable groups will reduce mortality and as a result the health system will be relieved.

(philenews)