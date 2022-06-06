72-year-old victim of fraud regarding registration of apartments

A 72-year-old man from Switzerland filed a complaint with the Paphos Police, saying he paid 14,000 euros to arrange the registration of two apartments that never happened.

The felony took place in April and the man accused a 54-year-old woman from Romania and now in Paphos, who was recommended to him as an expert in submitting documents for two apartments that the man had bought in Chloraka to the Land and Survey Department.

However, the woman received the 14,000 euros and disappeared. An arrest warrant has been issued against her and investigations continue.