715 new cases of COVID-19, one death on Monday

The Health Ministry announced the death of one person due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 611, 390 men and 221 women with an average age of 75.8. The Health Ministry announced 715 new Coronavirus cases out of 106,521 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Monday, 13 December, taking confirmed infections to 141.566.

The cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

51 taken through the process of tracing of already confirmed cases (1,345 tests today)

30 taken within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (5,946 tests today)

98 through private initiative (4,721 tests today)

25 within the framework of public hospital labs (376 tests today)

One taken within the framework of the GP referral program (203 tests today)

372 from antigen rapid tests conducted privately (61,312 tests today)

138 confirmed cases found through 32,615 antigen rapid tests.

Additionally the following tests have taken place without any confirmed cases found:

Three tests taken within the framework of checks in closed structures

Analytically the 138 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed Cases Larnaca 13 Limassol 16 Nicosia 49 Paphos 15 Famagusta 4 Old people’s homes 2 Schools 39 National Guard 0 Closed structures 0 Sampling at airports 0

In total, 44 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital including eight in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 13 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Nicosia General Hospital and 10 in the Increased Care Unit.

Some 28 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and 12 in the Increased Care Unit. Also 16 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Paphos General Hospital and three patients at the COVID-19 unit. Four patients are being treated at the COVID-19 united of the Makarion Hospital. Finally, 19 patients are being treated in the ICUs including four patients who are not intubated.